The venue and match times for Azerbaijan's women's basketball team's final two games in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers have been confirmed.

The Azerbaijan national team will face Belgium on February 6th at 23:15 Baku time, Idman.biz reports

The group leaders will host the match at the COREtec Dome arena in Ostend.

Three days later, on February 9th, our team will play against Poland at 17:00 at the Sarhadchi Sports Center.

The team has lost all of the matches in the group stage so far.

Idman.biz