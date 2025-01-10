10 January 2025
Basketball
News
10 January 2025 15:00
Neftchi’s new coach: "I will do my best to justify the trust"

"It was a very intense game."

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Daviti Chivchivadze, the new head coach of the Neftchi BK.

The Georgian specialist, who recently took over the team, evaluated his squad’s debut match in the Azerbaijan Basketball League against Absheron. He praised his players for their fighting spirit until the final whistle:

"I will do my utmost to justify this trust. I sincerely thank my players for their determined effort. Both teams had little time to prepare for this match. Despite the limited time for training, we played very well and demonstrated an aggressive game. I hope we will improve further in future games. As practiced in training, our players showed aggression in defense and delivered accurate passes in attack, resulting in a solid performance."

Neftchi defeated Absheron 84:76, moving up to fourth place in Group A with 13 points.

