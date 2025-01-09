Quinton Campbell aims to lead NTD back to success

"I need to help the team get back on track and start winning again," said NTD's newest transfer, Quinton Campbell.

Idman.biz reports that the 31-year-old American basketball player spoke about his return to the team.

Campbell highlighted NTD's winning tradition: "Club representatives contacted me and expressed their desire for my return. They also made an offer at the beginning of last season, but I had other plans. Even at the start of this season, I was still considering other options. Ultimately, when a club wants you, it shows their belief in your skills and character. It means they trust you to help them succeed!"

Campbell emphasized that his main goal is to restore NTD to its former glory: "I’ve noticed that this season has been challenging. That’s sports for you—sometimes things don’t go as planned. What matters isn’t how you start but how you finish the season. I’ve spoken with the coaching staff, and their goal is to show that NTD is a strong club, turn things around, and climb back to the top. My personal objective is to contribute in any way possible during every game."

While Campbell admitted he hasn’t followed the Azerbaijan Basketball League closely, he is ready to immerse himself and make an impact.

Notably, the forward previously played for NTD during the 2022/2023 season. He has now signed a contract to stay with the team until the end of the season.

Idman.biz