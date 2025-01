Sabah have strengthened their roster with a new basketball player.

The club has signed American player Trey Sampson to a contract until the end of the 2025/2026 season, Idman.biz reports.

The 24-year-old forward began his career in the NCAA league in the United States before playing professionally in Bulgaria and Switzerland. Trey, standing at 2.03 meters, last played for the Lugano Tigers in Switzerland.

Idman.biz