7 January 2025
Sumgayit part ways with American player

Basketball
News
7 January 2025 15:46
10
Sumgayit have parted ways with their American basketball player, Kaelin Malone.

The club's press service announced that the contract with the foreign player was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

Idman.biz

NTD bolster squad with two new signings
16:08
Basketball

NTD bolster squad with two new signings

Both players have signed contracts valid until the end of the current season
NTD brings back former international
11:37
Basketball

NTD brings back former international

The American forward, who played for NTD during the 2022/2023 season, will return to defend the club's colors once again
Absheron bolster team with NTD player
10:47
Basketball

Absheron bolster team with NTD player

The club's press service announced the signing of young player Mahammad Huseynli
Colin Golson joins Sumgayit after leaving NTD
6 January 15:26
Basketball

Colin Golson joins Sumgayit after leaving NTD

The club's press service announced the transfer
NTD said goodbye to 3 basketball players
4 January 13:31
Basketball

NTD said goodbye to 3 basketball players

It was announced by the press service of the club
New Year's tree of Azerbaijani basketball players - VIDEO
31 December 2024 13:14
Basketball

New Year's tree of Azerbaijani basketball players - VIDEO

The head coach of Guba Shahriyar Asgarov "decorated" the New Year tree for Azbasketbol page

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS
6 January 10:52
Football

Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS

Qarabag FK will receive an extra €250,000 if Sevilla secures a spot in Europe’s premier club competition