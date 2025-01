Absheron have strengthened their roster with a new basketball player.

Idman.biz reports than the club's press service announced the signing of young player Mahammad Huseynli, who recently departed from NTD.

Huseynli will play for Absheron until the end of the season.

Absheron currently sit in 4th place in Group A, with 12 points from 8 games.

Idman.biz