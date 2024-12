Guba player Cameron Jones leads the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) as the most prolific scorer after eight rounds.

Jones has amassed an impressive 182 points, followed by Alexander Caldwell of Shaki with 179 points, and Jordan Forbes of Ganja with 156 points, reports Idman.biz.

Highest Average Points: Zion Young (Sumgayit) with 28% per game.

Blocks: Klavs Cavars (Sabah) with 19.

Rebounds: Milenko Veljkovic (Sarhadchi) with 98.

Assists: Jordan Perkins (Nakhchivan) with 80.

Idman.biz