22 December 2024
EN

Sumgait basketball player: "I will play against my brother Ercan for the first time"

Basketball
News
22 December 2024 12:36
13
"The arrival of new players and the implementation of some changes in the team had a positive effect on our performance."

The central player of Sumgait Saadettin Donat said this in a statement to the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

He admitted that he has some problems in his performance recently: "The biggest flaw in my game is that I face the problem of fouls every match. This also has its own objective reasons. Because I mostly play without substitution. I fight for every episode. This often results in me filling the foul limit in a match."

Donat said that he was excited to play against his brother Ercan in the match against Sheki this round: "Since I was injured in the match against Lankaran in the first round, I could not play against Sheki in the 3rd round. We lost that match by 40 points. This time I will appear against Sheki. This match will also be very important for me. Because, for the first time in my career, I will play against my brother Ercan. I am very excited about that."

Sumgait - Sheki match will start today at 17:00.

Idman.biz

