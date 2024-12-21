21 December 2024
7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO

21 December 2024 16:25
7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today, 3 more matches of the VIII round will be held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Two matches will take place in Baku and the other in Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

First, the leader of group A Sabah faced Absheron. The champion of Azerbaijan prevailed in all 4 sets and won his 7th victory of the season - 97:71.

In the other match of the group, Nakhchivan will challenge Sarhadchi.

In the only match of Group B, Lankaran met Guba at home. The match ended again with the defeat of the hosts. With this, Lankaran lost for the 4th time in a row.

In the first match of the tour, Neftchi defeated NTD with a score of 81:68. On December 22, Ganja will face Ordu and Sumgait will face Sheki.

Azerbaijan Basketball League
Round VIII
December 21
Group A

12:00 p.m. Sabah - Absheron - 94:71 (29:16, 17:12, 23:20, 25:23)
Sarhadchi Sports Center

16:00. Nakhchivan - Sarhadchi
Sarhadchi Sports Center

Group B

14:00. Lankaran - Guba - 60:89 (13:21, 14:24, 13:18, 20:26)
Lankaran OIK

Idman.biz

Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"
16:02
Basketball

Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"

The expert talked about the game they lost to Sabah with a score of 71:94 in the VIII round of ABL
Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW
11:40
Basketball

Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW

Lankaran basketball player Andre Ball gave an interview to the club's press service
Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"
10:18
Basketball

Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"

"The team played well both offensively and defensively in the first half."
Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO
20 December 10:21
Basketball

Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

He achieved this milestone during a game against the Sacramento Kings
Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back
19 December 12:41
Basketball

Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

FIBA has revealed the rankings of national youth teams
Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
19 December 09:44
Basketball

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz

