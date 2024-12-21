7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today, 3 more matches of the VIII round will be held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.
Two matches will take place in Baku and the other in Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.
First, the leader of group A Sabah faced Absheron. The champion of Azerbaijan prevailed in all 4 sets and won his 7th victory of the season - 97:71.
In the other match of the group, Nakhchivan will challenge Sarhadchi.
In the only match of Group B, Lankaran met Guba at home. The match ended again with the defeat of the hosts. With this, Lankaran lost for the 4th time in a row.
In the first match of the tour, Neftchi defeated NTD with a score of 81:68. On December 22, Ganja will face Ordu and Sumgait will face Sheki.
Azerbaijan Basketball League
Round VIII
December 21
Group A
12:00 p.m. Sabah - Absheron - 94:71 (29:16, 17:12, 23:20, 25:23)
Sarhadchi Sports Center
16:00. Nakhchivan - Sarhadchi
Sarhadchi Sports Center
Group B
14:00. Lankaran - Guba - 60:89 (13:21, 14:24, 13:18, 20:26)
Lankaran OIK
Idman.biz