Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"

"The team played well both offensively and defensively in the first half."

The head coach of Neftchi basketball club Omid Movahed Nejat said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The expert commented on the game in which they beat NTD 81:68 in the VIII round of ABL. He said that the match had 2 different halves for them: "At the beginning of the second half, we had some problems in defense and attack, we lost the ball and the opponent team also organized very good attacks. But towards the end of the match, we regained control and won. Our next match will be against Sarhadchi. We will start preparations for that meeting from tomorrow. I hope that over time we will overcome the shortcomings and play a better match."

It was the second victory of Neftchi in the season. They are ranked 5th in the tournament table in group A with 10 points.

