19 December 2024
EN

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Basketball
Interview
19 December 2024 09:44
16
Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz

- In the 7th round of the Azerbaijan Championship, you defeated the undefeated leader Sabah with a score of 71:66. What’s the secret behind achieving your first victory of the season against such a tough opponent?
- Our secret is time. We didn’t have proper training sessions before the season started. Day by day, we’re understanding each other better.

- How will this victory over the reigning champions motivate you for the rest of the season?
- It’s a huge motivation for us. We’ll analyze the match, correct our mistakes, and aim to deliver stronger performances in the future.

- So, can fans expect to see a different Neftchi moving forward?
- Absolutely. We’re improving every day and will strive to be more competitive in upcoming games.

- What is the main goal for the team this season?
- To showcase stronger and more exciting basketball. We are working tirelessly and doing everything we can to achieve perfection.

- What are your thoughts on the Azerbaijan Basketball League?
- The competition level is high. The presence of many foreign players has increased the intensity of the matches. Our recent game, as well as others, demonstrated how competitive the league is. We must stay prepared for tough battles in the future.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO
18 December 17:35
Basketball

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
18 December 17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance
Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season
18 December 09:35
Basketball

Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now"
Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
17 December 18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99
New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup
17 December 15:41
Basketball

New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established
Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz