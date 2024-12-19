Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz

- In the 7th round of the Azerbaijan Championship, you defeated the undefeated leader Sabah with a score of 71:66. What’s the secret behind achieving your first victory of the season against such a tough opponent?

- Our secret is time. We didn’t have proper training sessions before the season started. Day by day, we’re understanding each other better.



- How will this victory over the reigning champions motivate you for the rest of the season?

- It’s a huge motivation for us. We’ll analyze the match, correct our mistakes, and aim to deliver stronger performances in the future.



- So, can fans expect to see a different Neftchi moving forward?

- Absolutely. We’re improving every day and will strive to be more competitive in upcoming games.



- What is the main goal for the team this season?

- To showcase stronger and more exciting basketball. We are working tirelessly and doing everything we can to achieve perfection.



- What are your thoughts on the Azerbaijan Basketball League?

- The competition level is high. The presence of many foreign players has increased the intensity of the matches. Our recent game, as well as others, demonstrated how competitive the league is. We must stay prepared for tough battles in the future.



Emin Aga

