17 December 2024
EN

New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

Basketball
News
17 December 2024 15:41
18
New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established.

This was announced by FIBA’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The competition, named the Champions Cup, will bring together the world’s strongest teams. Participants will include Olympic champions, continental cup winners, top-ranked teams in the world rankings, as well as host teams.

The tournament, starting in 2025, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand for five consecutive years. Details regarding the exact number of teams and selection criteria will be clarified soon. Only then will it become clear whether Azerbaijani teams can participate.

The first edition of the tournament will be held from March 14 to 16.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99
Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings
16 December 16:21
Basketball

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released
Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki
16 December 12:25
Basketball

Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki

"The game ahead will be tough. Sheki is a well-formed team with good players"
Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change
16 December 10:50
Basketball

Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change

There has been a change in the coaching staff of the Sumgayit basketball club
New NBA record set for three-point shots
16 December 10:38
Basketball

New NBA record set for three-point shots

A new NBA record for three-point shots was established during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating
15 December 12:54
Football

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz