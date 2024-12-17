New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established.

This was announced by FIBA’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The competition, named the Champions Cup, will bring together the world’s strongest teams. Participants will include Olympic champions, continental cup winners, top-ranked teams in the world rankings, as well as host teams.

The tournament, starting in 2025, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand for five consecutive years. Details regarding the exact number of teams and selection criteria will be clarified soon. Only then will it become clear whether Azerbaijani teams can participate.

The first edition of the tournament will be held from March 14 to 16.

Idman.biz