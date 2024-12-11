Caleb Burgess: "There is a high-level competition in the Azerbaijani Championship"

"The training process is going well. We work hard, and we know that we need to play not for 30 or 35 minutes, but for 40 minutes on the court."

This was stated by Caleb Burgess, a player for NTD, in an interview with the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The American basketball player discussed the reasons behind the team's recent losing streak: “I think the losses are due to the fact that our team is made up of young players. In the game against Sabah, we lost to the other three opponents by only 12 points. We should have won those matches.”

Despite the losses, Burgess expressed his happiness at being part of the team: “Before joining NTD, I thought this would be a good place to continue my career. It’s a club with a great reputation. There is a high-level competition in the Azerbaijani Championship. You have to give your all in every game, there are no easy matches.”

NTD is currently 5th in the standings with 6 points after 5 rounds. The team will face Absheron away on December 13.

Idman.biz