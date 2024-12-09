Davonte Craven: "No team in Azerbaijan is unbeatable" - Interview

In a recent interview with Guba's press service, American basketball player Davonte Craven shared his thoughts on the team’s recent performance and future goals.

Reflecting on Guba's victory against Ordu in the latest round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Craven emphasized that the team was focused on securing a win, Idman.biz reports.

He noted, "We were focused on winning, and we executed well on the court." He also pointed out that the team aims to continue their winning streak in the upcoming matches.

Regarding his performance alongside teammate Cameron Jones, Craven was satisfied, though he felt there was room for improvement. "We played well together, but we can do even better," he commented.

Looking ahead to the match against Shaki, Craven expressed confidence, stating, "I believe we will win this match and continue our winning streak." He also mentioned the strength of their opponents but asserted, "In the Azerbaijan Basketball League, there is no team we can't beat."

On playing at home in Guba, Craven highlighted the strong support from the local fans, saying, "Playing in Guba gives us a big advantage. Our fans make the arena feel like home, and we want to make them proud."

Idman.biz