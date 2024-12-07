Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"

"The opponent fought until the end of the game. He did not back down."

It was said by the head coach of Ganja basketball club Halil Atli, Idman.biz reports.

He explained to the press service of his club the reason for the defeat in the match they lost to Sumgait in the ABL with a score of 79:85: "We played the way we wanted until the big break and collected points. But we lost a lot of balls. It was as if we transferred energy to the opponent. We gave the ball to the opponent 22 times. We could not bring the end of the game. We have completed the first round, the second round will begin. We have to learn from this match, we have to eliminate the shortcomings, we have to prepare."

It was the first defeat of Ganja in the season.

Idman.biz