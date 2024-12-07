7 December 2024
EN

Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"

Basketball
News
7 December 2024 16:01
14
Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"

"We have to learn from mistakes and play better."

Ordu basketball player Isiah Pope said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the IV round match of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, which they lost to Guba (75:101):

"We were very unsuccessful in the last match. We couldn't play the right game on the field. Sometimes such situations happen. You make serious mistakes and those are the ones that decide the fate of the match. But the championship is still ahead. We have to learn from these mistakes and play better."

Isiah Pope also touched on the match they will have against Sumgait in the 5th round: "We must put all our strength into the next game to win. In my opinion, that match will be very important for us. We must forget the defeat with Guba and focus all our attention on that game."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"
17:56
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"

It was the first defeat of Ganja in the season
Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"
17:52
Basketball

Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"

It was the first victory of Sumgaiy in the season, and the first defeat of Ganja
Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran
14:11
Basketball

Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran

Abbasov also spoke about the effect of the departure of their main basketball player Gregory Milton from the team on their game
Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview
6 December 13:03
Basketball

Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview

Efe Baykal, a Turkish basketball player of Lankaran, gave an interview to the club's press service
Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”
5 December 17:47
Basketball

Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”

The Turkish coach shared his thoughts before the match, highlighting that the current Azerbaijan champion is a very strong opponent
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"
5 December 16:52
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"

The Lithuanian coach assessed the upcoming central match against Nakhchivan in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Championship

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
5 December 18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
5 December 10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history
6 December 14:33
Football

Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history

Santos’ tenure is under scrutiny following the failure of the team in the UEFA Nations League
Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery
6 December 12:27
Football

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery

Italy’s sports medicine regulations do not allow players with subcutaneous defibrillators to compete in Serie A