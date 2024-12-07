Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"

"We have to learn from mistakes and play better."

Ordu basketball player Isiah Pope said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the IV round match of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, which they lost to Guba (75:101):

"We were very unsuccessful in the last match. We couldn't play the right game on the field. Sometimes such situations happen. You make serious mistakes and those are the ones that decide the fate of the match. But the championship is still ahead. We have to learn from these mistakes and play better."

Isiah Pope also touched on the match they will have against Sumgait in the 5th round: "We must put all our strength into the next game to win. In my opinion, that match will be very important for us. We must forget the defeat with Guba and focus all our attention on that game."

Idman.biz