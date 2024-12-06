6 December 2024
Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview

Efe Baykal, a Turkish basketball player of Lankaran, gave an interview to the club's press service.

The 19-year-old player spoke about the recent rounds in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL), upcoming goals, and his thoughts on Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

- In the recent game against Ordu, you got more playing time compared to previous matches and became one of the top scorers of the team. How would you evaluate your performance?

- In the recent games, I’ve been on the court more, as per the coach’s request, and I believe I’ve made good use of the opportunities. Of course, there are areas I need to improve, and I work on them every day. My goal is to keep improving my game and move forward.

- In the fifth round, you will be facing Shaki. What are your expectations for this match?

- Our only thought is to win. We’ve prepared very well. Despite our losses, we’ve analyzed the opponent well and prepared accordingly. God willing, we will win.

- Before coming to Azerbaijan, you played for Trabzonspor, Samsunspor, and Emlak Konut in Turkiye. How would you compare the leagues here with those in Turkiye?

- I think the Azerbaijan Basketball League is developing at a faster pace. The presence of many foreign players in the league is proof of that.

- You’re one of the newest additions to the team. How are you adapting to life in Lankaran?

- Being the last addition to the team hasn’t been an obstacle. We have a great team here, we’re like a family. Since everyone helps each other, I haven’t faced any difficulties. I’m grateful to my teammates and coaches for that."

- What do you love the most about Azerbaijan? What similarities do you see between here and Turkiye?

- What I love most is how sincere the people are and how ready they are to help. In this regard, Turkey and Azerbaijan are very similar. The food in both countries is also very similar.

- Which Turkish city does he think Lankaran resembles?

- Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya.

Idman.biz

