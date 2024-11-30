Guba coach: "We’ll strive for the best"

"We are playing in our city for the first time, and naturally, we are all excited," said Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of Guba, in a statement to the club’s press office.

Idman.biz reports that the experienced coach expressed his desire to secure a victory in their home debut:

"We’ve analyzed our opponent. There are no weak teams in the league; they’re all strong. As you know, the league took a break due to national team games. I believe we used this time effectively. We even played a friendly match. My players are well-prepared. We've studied both our previous shortcomings and our opponents. We’ll do our best to win against Sumgayit. We’re striving for the best."

The highly anticipated Guba vs. Sumgayit match will kick off today at 17:30.

Idman.biz