Lankaran head coach explains the reasons for the loss

"Unfortunately, we faced the absence of our playmakers. We had prepared for this situation," said Georgy Kondrusevich, head coach of Lankaran.

According to Idman.biz, the coach discussed their 55-92 loss to Ordu in the fourth round of the ABL. He explained that the break in the championship worked against them: "Our team did not play any friendly matches during the break. This caused us to lose our game rhythm. While we tried to control the situation in the first half, unfortunately, the absence of our playmakers became evident in the second half. We started playing individually and struggled to defend against the opponent's fast transitions. This led to the outcome we saw. We are very sorry that we couldn’t make our fans happy with a good performance. However, we will work on resolving our issues and try to get back to our previous rhythm as soon as possible."

Lankaran is currently in third place in Group B with 6 points.

