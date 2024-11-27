27 November 2024
Halil Atlı: "I knew we would start the championship successfully" – INTERVIEW

Halil Atlı, head coach of Ganja, has given an interview to the club's press service, reflecting on the first three rounds of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

According to Idman.biz, the Turkish specialist evaluated the team's performance in the opening games.

- First of all, let’s review the first three rounds. Was this the kind of start you planned?

- Since we won all the games, we can say that we are progressing as we hoped. Actually, I knew we would start the championship successfully from the planning stage. The important part was to convince the team of this and prepare the squad well. I believe we prepared both physically and technically in a quality manner. In the first rounds, we also analyzed our opponents accordingly. The players addressed the details we emphasized and did what they could. So, I can say we are where we planned to be from the beginning.

- What pleased you in terms of the game plan?

- Every team has its own game system. So, I wouldn’t say we do something better than others. But what pleased me in the first three matches was the fact that we made certain adjustments to our system in each game, and the basketball players quickly adapted to these changes and executed the tasks on the court.

- Can Ganja maintain its leadership until the end?

- It’s very difficult to reach the top and stay there. Maintaining our position is very important, and we will try to do that. That is our goal. The league is a long marathon, and there are many games ahead. Over time, the opponents will get to know each other better. So, it’s too early to make a definitive statement. However, we do have a goal in mind. The players are moving towards it, and they give me confidence with their performance. The first task we’ve set is to bring Ganja back into the playoffs. We will take it step by step from there.

- Was the break in the championship beneficial for your team?

- We treated the break period as a preseason training period. I think it went well for us. We strengthened our physical power and worked on things we could improve. We developed. The fact that we couldn’t play a friendly match was a bit disappointing. But overall, I think the break provided a good opportunity for us to prepare.

- In the next round, there will be a clash of Turkish coaches in Ganja. What do you expect from the match against Bedri Meric’s Shaki, a familiar face to Nizami’s city?

- Yes, Coach Bedri knows this city. He built great relationships here as the coach of Ganja last season. Now, we will host him and his team. I hope it will be a good game.

Idman.biz

