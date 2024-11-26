26 November 2024
Shirzadov admits after loss to Switzerland: "We were not ready"

26 November 2024 12:54
Azerbaijan basketball player Shirzad Shirzadov has opened up about his team's loss to Switzerland in the FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifiers.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Shirzadov explained the reasons behind the 55-85 defeat in Baku, admitting that the team wasn't fully prepared for the match: “We had a long journey. We were tired after returning from Ireland. We didn’t have much time to practice. I believe we weren’t fully ready for the game. Fatigue was a factor. The injuries of Endar Poladkhanli and Amil Hamzayev also impacted us. Perhaps things could have been different.”

Looking ahead, Shirzadov stated that the team will focus on securing a win in their upcoming match against Kosovo: “We need to prepare as well as we can. It’s a very important match, and we must do everything we can to win. We’ll train well and come ready for the game.”

Azerbaijan has lost three out of their four group-stage matches so far.

