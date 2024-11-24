Farewell to Azerbaijani Basketball star Zaur Pashayev

Azerbaijani basketball veteran Zaur Pashayev has officially retired from international play.

As reported by Idman.biz, the 41-year-old athlete donned the national team jersey for the final time today during Azerbaijan’s FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifier match against Switzerland. Despite the team's 55–85 loss, Zaur contributed 3 points and 3 rebounds in his 15 minutes on the court.

Currently playing for Guba in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Zaur has had a distinguished career, representing clubs such as NTD-Devon, Gala, Araz-NTD, and Jalilabad domestically, as well as NTD-Tbilisi and Kutaisi in Georgia.

Notably, Pashayev earned two gold medals in the Islamic Solidarity Games, solidifying his legacy in Azerbaijani basketball.

Idman.biz