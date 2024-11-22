Trevon Duval: "I'm enjoying my career in Azerbaijan"

Trevon Duval, a basketball player of Sabah and former NBA athlete, shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

- Trevon, you've been in Azerbaijan for almost three months. What are your impressions of the country and your club, Sabah?

- I’m fully enjoying my life and career here. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country. As for Sabah, everyone has been very welcoming, and everything is organized professionally.

- You've played in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in seven games. How do you look back on that experience?

- Playing in the NBA was an unforgettable experience for me. It taught me so much, and I’m grateful for the time I spent there with the Milwaukee Bucks.

- You’ve also represented the U.S. in youth national teams. How did that shape your career?

- It was a huge honor to represent the U.S. at that level. Those experiences helped me grow as a player and gave me memories I’ll cherish forever.

- Why do you think you couldn’t establish a long-term career in the NBA?

- Success in the NBA often depends on opportunities, circumstances, and sometimes a bit of luck. Unfortunately, some of those didn’t align for me.

- Do you still stay in touch with any NBA players?

- Yes, I have a few friends currently playing in the NBA.

- How would you evaluate Sabah’s performance in the FIBA Europe Cup this season?

- We had some great games and showed we deserve to compete at that level. However, missing a few key players affected our ability to achieve the results we wanted.

- How is it working with head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis?

- It’s an honor. He’s a legendary coach, and I feel privileged to play under his guidance. I know I’ll learn a lot from him.

- What are your goals for this season in the Azerbaijan Basketball League?

- Sabah is aiming for its third consecutive championship. That’s our clear target, and I believe we are strong enough to achieve it.

- Which team do you see as the biggest competitor to Sabah in the league?

- Honestly, I don’t think any team in the league can match our level right now. We are very strong.

- Have you explored Baku? Any favorite places?

- I’ve visited a few places, and the Maiden Tower is my favorite. It’s such a beautiful piece of architecture and holds so much history.

Idman.biz