Azerbaijan takes on Ireland: Aiming for back-to-back wins in World Cup Qualifiers

Today, the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team takes the court for another key match.

According to Idman.biz, the team will face Ireland in Dublin as part of the first qualifying round for the FIBA World Cup 2027 European zone.

Tahir Bakhshiyev's squad enters the game as favorites, following their recent victory over Kosovo. The team aims to replicate that success in this encounter against another underdog opponent.

In the group’s other match, Switzerland will challenge Kosovo. That game is set to tip off at 22:30.

FIBA World Cup 2027, European Zone - First Qualifying Round
Group A, Round 3
November 21
21:00 - Ireland vs. Azerbaijan
Venue: National Basketball Arena, Dublin
Referees: Iain Macdonald (UK), Ioannis Tsibouris (Greece), David Tomasson (Iceland)

