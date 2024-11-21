Azerbaijan takes on Ireland: Aiming for back-to-back wins in World Cup Qualifiers

Today, the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team takes the court for another key match.

According to Idman.biz, the team will face Ireland in Dublin as part of the first qualifying round for the FIBA World Cup 2027 European zone.

Tahir Bakhshiyev's squad enters the game as favorites, following their recent victory over Kosovo. The team aims to replicate that success in this encounter against another underdog opponent.

In the group’s other match, Switzerland will challenge Kosovo. That game is set to tip off at 22:30.

FIBA World Cup 2027, European Zone - First Qualifying Round

Group A, Round 3

November 21

21:00 - Ireland vs. Azerbaijan

Venue: National Basketball Arena, Dublin

Referees: Iain Macdonald (UK), Ioannis Tsibouris (Greece), David Tomasson (Iceland)

Idman.biz