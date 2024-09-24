24 September 2024
Kirtadze in Azerbaijan club

24 September 2024 14:19
Nakhchivan signed a contract with another basketball player.

The club has reached an agreement with Papuna Kirtadze, who plays in the U-16 and U-18 national teams of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The 23-year-old 184 cm tall basketball player last played in the Kutaisi Akaki Tsereteli State University team, which competes in the Georgian League A.

The Nakhchivan club previously signed a new contract with Tremere Brown, Luka Petrovski, Nazar Guliyev, Ehsan Shabani, Devon Jenkins and Ahmet Karacelik.

