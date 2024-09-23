Lankaran strengthens roster with American player Emanuel Littles

Lankaran Basketball Club has bolstered its team by signing Emanuel Littles, a 204 cm forward, on a 1-year contract.

According to Idman.biz, Littles, 25, joins Lankaran after playing for Flyer Wells in Austria and Posusje in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This marks the fourth American player to join the southern club , following Greg Milton, Jeremy Burright, and Michael Rogers. In addition to these signings, Lankaran has formalized the transfers of Cinar Cakmak (Turkiye) and Azerbaijani players Rashid Abbasov, Varid Aghasizada, Mirmajid Ismayilov, and Zumrat Ankbazov.

