Azerbaijan Basketball Federation at the new address - VIDEO

Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) has moved to a new address.

This was said by ABF sports director Turgay Zeytingoz, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

According to him, the institution will operate in the Baku Sports Palace, and several clubs will also hold their home games here: "The hall where we play matches in Baku has changed. Both the offices of the federation moved here and it became our main hall where the games will be held. Baku Sports Palace is a very nice arena, and I think it will attract the attention of fans in terms of its location. I hope that this point will increase attention to basketball a little more.

In addition to Sabah, Neftchi, the newly established Ordu club is also expected to play its home games in the Baku Sports Palace.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz