Preparing for the new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Nakhchivan has bolstered its roster by signing a talented Turkish Ahmet Karacelik .

The 188 cm tall Turkish player spent the last season at Khazar University competing in the Azerbaijan Student League, Idman.biz reports.

The 19-year-old player previously played for Ormanspor and Turk Telekom clubs.

Nakhchivan previously included Tremere Brown, Luka Petrovski, Nazar Guliyev, Ehsan Shabani and Devon Jenkins.

Idman.biz