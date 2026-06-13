13 June 2026
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Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball teams begin European Cup qualifying campaign

Basketball
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13 June 2026 14:33
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Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball teams begin European Cup qualifying campaign

Azerbaijan's men's and women's 3x3 basketball national teams will begin their campaigns in the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifiers today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the men's national team will compete in a qualifying tournament hosted in Kosovo, where they will face Albania, Malta and San Marino in group-stage action.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's women's team has been drawn into Group A and will take on Cyprus and Malta as they seek a place in the next stage of the competition.

The FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup is one of the continent's premier events in the fast-growing urban basketball discipline, bringing together national teams from across Europe in a battle for qualification and continental honors.

Both Azerbaijani teams will be aiming to make a strong start and improve their chances of advancing to the final tournament. The remaining group-stage matches are scheduled to be played on June 14.

The competition provides an important opportunity for Azerbaijan's basketball players to gain international experience and strengthen the country's position in the rapidly developing 3x3 format.

Idman.Biz
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