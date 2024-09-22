Another transfer from Guba

Guba basketball club made the next legionnaire transfer.

The team has been strengthened with an American basketball player, Idman.biz reports.

Cameron Jones is under contract until the end of the season. The 25-year-old basketball player played in McNeese State University, Jacksonville ST University, South Carolina ST University during his career. During Cameron's career, for the first time, he will experience the life of a legionnaire in Azerbaijan.

Guba previously included such legionnaires as Malik Rashad Hunt, Davonte Kraven, Simeon Kirkland.

Idman.biz