20 September 2024
NTD head coach: "It will be difficult for us"

Basketball
News
20 September 2024 18:25
"We have already started training. There are five new internationals in the team. All of them are young players."

Idman.biz reports that Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of NTD, said this.

The expert talked about preparations for the new season. He said that they formed a young team: "I think that ours is the youngest team in the League. It will be difficult for us. This year the championship will be even stronger. But as always, we will do everything to show ourselves. Now we are doing heavy training. Galen Smith joins us on Sunday. He knows our business principles. It will be easier for him. Akbar Mammadov will join us soon. We are currently working with young players. Everyone works and I am satisfied with them. We will start training with the full team from next week."

According to Bakhshiyev, the championship will be even stronger in the new season: "From the new season, the foreigner limit changes. The championship will become stronger. Even the clubs that were outsiders in the last season will increase a lot. Now I have a hard time predicting. I don't have detailed information about any other team, except Sabah, which plays in the European Cups. Of course, Sabah is different. I can't say anything about the rest of the clubs yet. The championship games will show everything. I think this championship will be more spectacular."

NTD, who represented Khachmaz last season, will be based in Baku from this season.

