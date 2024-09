Ganja have reached an agreement with another basketball player.

The club has recruited Elshad Shirzadov, Idman.biz reports.

A contract was signed with the basketball player until the end of the season. Shirzadov, who is 188 cm tall, will play in jersey number 10 with Yellow Blues team.

The 26-year-old basketball player, who plays in the forward position, spent the last season in NTD.

Idman.biz