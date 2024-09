NTD made the next transfers.

Idman.biz reports that the team agreed with two American basketball players.

Daniel Moody, 24, has signed a contract until the end of the season. The 201 cm forward last played at Montana State University Billings Athletics.

The Baku club also signed a contract with Colin Golson until the end of the season. The last club of the 22-year-old forward with a height of 195 cm was Wayne State University.

Idman.biz