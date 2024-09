Ganja Basketball Club signed their first international.

Idman.biz reports that this is basketball player Marqus Gilson from the USA.

Gilson, who is 202 cm tall, plays as a center player. Margus will play with number 33. The 25-year-old basketball player has a contract until the end of the season.

Gilson spent the last season in Georgia. He became the national champion with Kutaisi.

Idman.biz