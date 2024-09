Preparing for the new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Sumgayit have signed new players.

Idman.biz reports that the club has signed a 1-year contract with Saadettin Donat, who played in the Turkish Ormanspor club.

Ormanspor also added Neftchi’s Zaur Gushanov.

Sumgayit also renewed the contract with Ismayil Aliyev, who played in the team last season.

Idman.biz