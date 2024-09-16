16 September 2024
Guba coaching staff announced

Basketball
News
The coaching staff of Guba in the Azerbaijan Basketball League has been announced for the new season.

Idman.biz reports that the name of the team competing in the top league last season under the name Jalilabad was changed to Guba.

Jalilabad team's coaching staff and most players will also be in Guba. Shahriyar Asgarov will be the head coach of the Northern team. Zaur Pashayev will perform the function of playing coach. The captain of the team is Fikret Pashayev.

Guba will play their home games at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex.

