Start time and regulations announced for Azerbaijan Basketball Championship

The 2024/25 season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) will begin on October 18.

Unlike last year, 12 teams will compete in the 30th Azerbaijan Basketball Championship, Idman.biz reports.

From this season, Jalilabad club will be replaced by Guba, Khazri will be called Nakhchivan BK, and the Khirdalan club will operate under the name Absheron. At the same time, the newly created clubs Ordu and Lankaran will join the competition in the championship from the new season.

According to the new regulations, the games of the championship will be held according to the system consisting of 20 rounds with four rounds. During the game, the main condition will be the participation of 4 foreigners and definitely 1 local basketball player on the court.

The games of the regular season will take place over groups A and B. Based on the results of the last championship, the clubs that finished the regular season in the top six, that is, qualified for the playoffs, will compete in Group A, four clubs that did not qualify for the playoffs and two newly formed clubs will compete in Group B.

Group A: Sabah, Nakhchivan, NTD Baku, Absheron, "Neftchi", "Sarhadchi"

Group B: Sumgayit, Ganja, Guba, Sheki, Ordu, Lankaran

Along with the clubs that finished in the first 3 rows of Group A in the regular season, the team that finished as the leader of Group B will qualify for the quarterfinal stage of the playoffs. The other teams in groups A and B will face each other in the 1/8 final stage of the playoffs. The clubs with the fastest two wins in the 1/8 finals will qualify for the quarterfinals. Both quarter and semi-series will continue until 2 wins.

In the final series, the club with the fastest 4 wins will be the champion of the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL). Based on the successful or unsuccessful results of the clubs in the playoff stage, it will be determined which clubs will participate in Group A and which clubs will participate in Group B from the next season.

