Sabah basketball club has started its open practice.

The team that will represent our country in the qualifying stage of the FIBA ​​Champions League is about to finalize the meeting, Idman.biz reports.

Head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis's club will leave for Turkiye's Antalya on September 15 in order to play its first match.

Sabah will face Norkoping Dolphins in the qualifying round on September 17 at 17:30 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz