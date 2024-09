Turkish basketball player Ilkan Karaman died in an unfortunate way.

34-year-old basketball player was hit by a car, Idman.biz reports.

The car hit Karaman, who was standing on the side of the road, and he died on the spot. During his career, Ilkan played in clubs such as Tofash, Karsıyaka, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Karaman was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets at number 57 in 2012. But Ilkay did not get a chance to play in the NBA.

Idman.biz