6 September 2024
EN

Scouting process for youth basketball players completed - PHOTO

Basketball
News
6 September 2024 18:10
28
Today, the process of scouting youth basketball players nominated for the national team by the coaching council of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation was completed.

Per Idman.biz, 243 basketball players participated in the review process held in U12, U14 and U16 age categories.

29 out of 59 players from the U12 age category, 31 out of 82 players from the U14 age category, and 33 out of 102 from the U16 age category were selected and involved in the camps of the national teams.

The main goal of the organized review process is to include more talented basketball players in the national teams of different age groups in the coming years.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

