The assistant coach of Ganja, Halil Atli, who is preparing for the new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the team will continue with Rizvan Safarov.

The honored coach worked in the same position in the team in the previous two seasons.

Halil Atli has replaced another Turkish expert, Bedri Meric.

Idman.biz