Local head coach replaced by foreigner at Sumgayit

Sumgayit Basketball Club parted ways with their head coach Teymur Huseynov.

As Idman.biz reports, the press service of the club released information about this.

It is already clear who will take over the position. From the next season, the team will be coached by Russian specialist Alexander Mikhailov.

46-year-old Mikhailov first worked as an assistant coach at Dynamo Kursk and Chelyabinsk. In 2016-19, he was the head coach of Tambov, and under his leadership, the team won the II League of Russia. Later, Mikhailov coached Magnitogorsk Metallurg and Novosibirsk clubs. The last club of the Russian specialist was the Peresveta-YFU team from Rostov.

Idman.biz