21 August 2024
The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the Women's series have been announced

20 August 2024 15:48
On the eve of the last two rounds of the Women's 3x3 basketball series, the general schedule of the teams has been announced.

The list includes 50 teams that participated in the previous stages of the series, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team took 28th place with 123 points. Azerbaijan team participated in four stages. The team that took the 12th place in the Baku stage managed to add 14 points to its account.

Baku Flames ranked 37th. Azerbaijan team, which played in two stages, has 75 points.

The list is headed by the Netherlands with 560 points.

