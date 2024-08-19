Azerbaijan national team has advanced in the world ranking

The ranking list of women's teams in the 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

The table includes the best 30 teams in the world, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team ranks 13th in the world. Azerbaijan team has 249,276 points.

Azerbaijan team lost 3,332 points compared to the last rating. It was caused by the results of the Baku stage of the Women's series. Nevertheless, our team has advanced one step.

The table is headed by Canada - 568,620. The Netherlands (469,166) is second and France (448,052) is third.

Idman.biz