4 points to each person

The statistical indicators of the Azerbaijan - Düsseldorf ZOOS match of the Baku stage of the Women's series of the 3x3 type of basketball have been announced.

Two basketball players won the points of Azerbaijan team, Idman.biz reports.

Dina Ulyanova and Alexandra Mollenhauer scored 4 points each. Tatyana Deniskina ended the match without points. Dina distinguished herself with four one-point shots, while Alexandra was the author of two-pointers, one-pointer and free throw.

Azerbaijan national team lost to the German club with a score of 8:21.

