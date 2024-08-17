18 August 2024
EN

4 points to each person

Basketball
News
17 August 2024 17:55
20
4 points to each person

The statistical indicators of the Azerbaijan - Düsseldorf ZOOS match of the Baku stage of the Women's series of the 3x3 type of basketball have been announced.

Two basketball players won the points of Azerbaijan team, Idman.biz reports.

Dina Ulyanova and Alexandra Mollenhauer scored 4 points each. Tatyana Deniskina ended the match without points. Dina distinguished herself with four one-point shots, while Alexandra was the author of two-pointers, one-pointer and free throw.

Azerbaijan national team lost to the German club with a score of 8:21.

Idman.biz

Related news

Dina Ulyanova: "It was difficult to prepare for this competition after the Olympics"
17 August 19:25
Basketball

Dina Ulyanova: "It was difficult to prepare for this competition after the Olympics"

"The meetings were very hard and difficult."
Azerbaijan loses to Düsseldorf ZOOS - PHOTO
17 August 17:15
Basketball

Azerbaijan loses to Düsseldorf ZOOS - PHOTO

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has started today
Azerbaijan national team will face Ukraine - PHOTO
17 August 16:02
Basketball

Azerbaijan national team will face Ukraine - PHOTO

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has started
Baku test of Azerbaijan national team
17 August 12:24
Basketball

Baku test of Azerbaijan national team

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series will start today
Azerbaijan advanced, USA remained at the top - RATING
15 August 17:18
Basketball

Azerbaijan advanced, USA remained at the top - RATING

FIBA has announced the ranking table of national teams consisting of men's basketball players
Mercedes Walker: "We are concentrated to win"
15 August 14:22
Basketball

Mercedes Walker: "We are concentrated to win"

"They have strong players"

Most read

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO
15 August 21:51
Azerbaijan football

Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match