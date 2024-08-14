17 August 2024
EN

Draw has been made: Azerbaijan national team is in the same group as the Germans

Basketball
News
14 August 2024 10:11
58
The draw for the Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been made.

16 teams will compete in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

6 of them will participate in the qualification stage. Two teams from group A and one from group B will qualify for the main round.

Classification stage
Group A: Ukraine, Maebashi Flovlish (Japan), Ireland
Group B: Philippines, Austria, Logrono Sentral (Spain)

The Azerbaijani national team will participate after the main round. Azerbaijan team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS in group C and the team that will be the winner of group A in the classification.

Group stage
Group A: Netherlands, Portugal, China U-24
Group B: Spain, Gyor (Hungary), A2
Group C: Düsseldorf ZOOS (Germany), Azerbaijan, A1
Group D: Poland, Italy, B1

Azerbaijan national team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS on August 17. The match will start at 16:50. On that day at 18:30, Azerbaijan team's opponent will be the team from the classification.

Baku round will be held on August 17-18.

Idman.biz

