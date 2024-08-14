Draw has been made: Azerbaijan national team is in the same group as the Germans

The draw for the Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been made.
16 teams will compete in the competition, Idman.biz reports.
6 of them will participate in the qualification stage. Two teams from group A and one from group B will qualify for the main round.
Classification stage
Group A: Ukraine, Maebashi Flovlish (Japan), Ireland
Group B: Philippines, Austria, Logrono Sentral (Spain)
The Azerbaijani national team will participate after the main round. Azerbaijan team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS in group C and the team that will be the winner of group A in the classification.
Group stage
Group A: Netherlands, Portugal, China U-24
Group B: Spain, Gyor (Hungary), A2
Group C: Düsseldorf ZOOS (Germany), Azerbaijan, A1
Group D: Poland, Italy, B1
Azerbaijan national team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS on August 17. The match will start at 16:50. On that day at 18:30, Azerbaijan team's opponent will be the team from the classification.
Baku round will be held on August 17-18.
Idman.biz