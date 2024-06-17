17 June 2024
EN

The Turkish head coach is waiting for the budget of the Azerbaijani club: "I have other proposals"

Basketball
News
17 June 2024 12:51
18
Khazri has not renewed the contract with their head coach Murat Dikmen.

According to the information provided by the Turkish expert to Idman.biz, he is in no hurry to sign the agreement.

The silver medalist of the Azerbaijan Basketball League said that he will make a decision after the goals of the club are clarified: "I am waiting to see whether they will play for the championship in the new season and what the budget will be like. Only after that, a new contract can be signed."

According to him, he wishes to continue his work in Azerbaijan: "In addition to the clubs Pristina of Kosovo, Komarno of Slovakia, Brno of the Czech Republic and Esenler Erol and Chayirova of Turkiye, there are also offers from your country. I want to stay in Azerbaijan. Everything will be clear in 15 days."

Khazri advanced to the finals under the leadership of Dikmen.

The team lost to Sabah in the decisive series and finished second.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

