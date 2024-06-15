15 June 2024
Azerbaijan national basketball player is in the "Top-10"

15 June 2024 10:58
1
The best of the first day of the Clermont-Ferrand stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national basketball player Alexandra Mollenhauer was also included in the list of top scorers.

Azerbaijani player, who scored 13 points on the first day, was ranked in the "Top-10". Mollenhauer is ranked 8th.

Marcedes Walker is 16th with 10 points, Dina Ulyanova is 28th with 8 points, Tatyana Deniskina is 43rd with 3 points.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani team, which won the group against the Philippines with a score of 22:17 (22:17), lost to the Netherlands - 12:21. Azerbaijan team will meet France in the 1/4 final.

Idman.biz

