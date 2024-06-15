17 June 2024
Azerbaijan national team goes to the 1/4 final match

Basketball
News
15 June 2024 10:22
16
Clermont-Ferrand stage of Women's 3x3 basketball series will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan national team will compete against the host France in the 1/4 finals.

If Azerbaijan basketball players win, they will continue on their way.

Women's series
June 15
22:20. France - Azerbaijan

It should be noted that in group D, Azerbaijan national team won against the Philippines with a score of 22:17 and lost to the Netherlands with a score of 12:21. Azerbaijan team advanced to the next stage as the second in the group.

Idman.biz

Tags:

