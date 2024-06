Clermont-Ferrand round of Women's 3x3 basketball series will start today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will participate in the group stage games.

Azerbaijan national team, which is in group D, will meet the Netherlands and the Philippines.

Women's series

June 14

20:05. Azerbaijan - Philippines

21:50. Azerbaijan - Netherlands

It should be noted that 12 teams will compete in 4 groups. The top two teams in each group will advance to the 1/4 finals.

